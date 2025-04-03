Poultry meat rules revised to support industry amid bird flu

Farmers will no longer need to change how free-range poultry meat is labelled when mandatory housing measures are introduced in the event of a bird flu outbreak.

Currently, when such measures are rolled out to protect poultry from the spread of disease, after 12 weeks, free-range poultry has to be labelled as indoor reared.

The Poultry Meat Marketing Standards Regulation in England will be amended so that this time limit is removed.

This will enable free-range poultry meat to be marketed as such for the duration of any mandatory housing measure.

Defra said that the move would cut unnecessary red tape and costs for farmers, while also strengthening supply chain and maintaining consumer confidence.

In recent years, outbreaks of avian influenza have led to the introduction of these measures, sometimes lasting over the 12-week maximum derogation period.

Currently, there is a poultry housing order in place across large swathes of England and all of Northern Ireland.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said amending the poultry meat marketing regulations would enable the sector to keep costs down and remain competitive.

He said: "Our priority is to support English free-range poultry farmers while ensuring clear and fair labelling for consumers.

"This government will restore stability and confidence in the sector introducing a new deal for farmers to boost rural economic growth and strengthen food security alongside nature’s recovery."

The amendment to existing legislation will be introduced in England through a Statutory Instrument, while similar legislative changes will be introduced by the Scottish government.

It comes as England is seeing a rise in outbreaks of avian influenza in commercial poultry in recent days.

In a world first, bird flu was confirmed in a sheep in Yorkshire following routine surveillance of livestock on a farm where avian influenza had previously been confirmed in captive birds.

In January, it became mandatory for all poultry farmers and keepers in Britain to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).

The AIPZ measures apply to all poultry farmers and bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock.