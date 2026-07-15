Powys farmer fined £16,000 over serious cattle welfare failures

A Powys farmer has been fined after serious welfare failures left cattle sick, lame and living in unsuitable conditions, with two animals having to be humanely destroyed.

Gareth Jones, of The Chalet, Greenhill, Pontrobert, Meifod, was ordered to pay a total of £16,443.44 following a prosecution by Powys County Council.

He was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 2 July 2026, having previously pleaded guilty to eight offences.

Seven were brought under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, with a further offence under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (Wales) Regulations 2014.

The court heard that Mr Jones failed to seek veterinary assistance for sick and lame animals.

He also failed to provide adequate treatment and a suitable environment for cattle in his care.

The conditions were so poor that two animals had to be humanely destroyed.

Animal health officers visited the premises several times over a four-week period, accompanied by a veterinary inspector from the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Advice and guidance were provided, but the welfare concerns were not adequately addressed.

Investigators also found the carcass of a bull in an advanced state of decomposition.

It had been left uncovered, was heavily infested with maggots and had not been disposed of promptly.

The court was told that approximately 20% of the cattle on the farm died during 2025 and that lameness was widespread across the herd.

District Judge Thomas described the offences as serious and said Mr Jones would have faced a custodial sentence had he not pleaded guilty.

He was fined £1,000 for each of the eight offences, ordered to pay a £2,000 surcharge and told to cover the council’s full prosecution costs of £6,443.44.

Councillor Jake Berriman, leader of Powys County Council, said: “Animal welfare is a fundamental responsibility for anyone who keeps livestock, and the circumstances of this case were completely unacceptable.”

He added: “Our officers work hard to support farmers to meet their responsibilities, but where serious welfare standards are ignored, we will take appropriate enforcement action.”

“This prosecution sends a clear message that we will act to protect animal welfare and uphold the standards that the vast majority of our farming community meet every day.”