Pre-emergence residual herbicide approved for field beans and combining peas

Emerger, the pre-emergence residual herbicide with activity against a range of common broadleaved weed species, can now be applied in field beans and combining peas.

The news will likely be welcomed by UK growers given the low number of pre-emergece herbicides authorised for use in these crops. However, the authorisation does not include vining peas.

As the only aclonifen product on the market, the authorisation for Bayer's Emerger in peas and beans means growers now have access to a herbicide with a broad-spectrum of activity.

Richard Phillips, Bayer campaign manager, explains more: "Its novel mode of action – HRAC group 32 – will also support efforts to promote resistance management."

Among broad-leaved weeds, Emerger offers good activity on fat-hen, redshank, black bindweed, mayweeds, charlock, chickweed and poppy as well as moderate control of black-grass (from seed).

“Emerger is primarily absorbed by the shoot of germinating weeds, this is advantageous in dry weather conditions such as those that typically occur in the spring when seeking to establish spring crops,” Mr Phillips says.

To promote all-round weed control and protect efficacy, Bayer will support Emerger in mixes with one other herbicide so long as minimum application rates are observed (see table).

Mr Phillips adds: “It is prudent to ensure Emerger is partnered with a product belonging to another mode of action group to support effective control and protect efficacy.

"Depending on the crop and the weed spectrum to be managed, we have identified those products and inclusion rates that give growers the greatest means possible of achieving the control they desire."