Pressure grows on government to ensure imports meet UK egg standards

Egg producers and consumers across the UK are writing to their MPs to raise concerns about what they see as a fundamental unfairness in proposed new welfare rules for the egg sector.

The letters come as the government consults on proposals to ban the use of cages for laying hens, pullets and breeder layers, with a phased transition expected to run through to the early 2030s.

While many producers say they support improvements to welfare standards, they warn that reforms applied only to British farmers could severely damage the domestic egg industry if imports produced to lower standards are still allowed into the UK.

The issue has prompted farmers and consumers to contact MPs directly, urging them to ensure that any rules introduced for UK producers are also applied to imported eggs and egg products.

Helen Morgan MP is among those who have responded to constituents raising the issue. In a letter to producers, she said she shared their concerns about the potential impact of the proposals on the viability of British egg production.

“I wholly share your concerns about this issue which is threatening the viability of British egg producers,” she wrote.

“It is no good reforming welfare standards in the UK when the same standards do not apply in countries that export produce to the UK.

"This would clearly undermine British producers who, as you rightly point out, have invested significant amounts to adhere to standards introduced less than 15 years ago.

“This could also jeopardise our food security, which is already threatened by the many existing challenges facing the agricultural sector.”

Producers point out that the industry has already made major investments to meet previous welfare reforms, including the transition away from conventional battery cages more than a decade ago.

Many farmers fear that introducing new restrictions without equivalent standards for imports could lead to more eggs and egg products entering the UK from systems that would not be permitted domestically.

The concern among producers is that the situation risks creating a two tier system in which British farmers face higher regulatory costs while cheaper imports produced under lower welfare conditions are still allowed into the market.

Helen Morgan confirmed she has raised the issue directly with the government.

“In response to yours and others’ concerns about this, I have tabled questions to Defra to ask what assessment they have made of the impact that these changes could have on farmers and the UK egg industry as a whole,” she said.

“I have also written a letter to the Secretary of State, outlining the issues and urging the government to take these into account.”

She also encouraged producers to take part in the consultation process.

“I am sure you are already planning to do so, but I would also urge you and any other farms you know to take part in the consultation directly.”

For many producers, the key issue is not opposition to improving welfare standards but ensuring that British farmers are not placed at a competitive disadvantage if imports are allowed to enter the market under lower production standards.

As the consultation continues, MPs from across rural constituencies are increasingly being pressed to ensure that any new rules applied to UK egg producers are matched by equivalent standards for imports entering the UK market.