Prime 600-acre North Yorkshire arable block hits market for £7.2m

A rare opportunity to acquire nearly 600 acres of prime North Yorkshire farmland has come to market, as large-scale blocks of this kind remain scarce on the open market.

The Brooms, located in Baldersby St James near Thirsk, extends to approximately 598.84 acres and is being offered at a guide price of £7.2 million, marking a substantial investment opportunity in a well-connected farming area.

Agents say opportunities of this scale are increasingly hard to find. John Coleman, Head of Farm Agency at GSC Grays, said it is “a significant block of prime arable land with extensive grain drying and storage facilities in a highly accessible location”, adding that such offerings “rarely come to the market in this part of North Yorkshire”.

Farmland prices across England have held firm despite a cautious market, with limited supply continuing to support values.

Just over 7,000 acres were marketed during the first quarter of 2026 — 3,300 fewer than a year earlier and around 15% below the five-year average — helping to keep prices stable.

Analysis from Strutt & Parker shows land coming to market has fallen sharply, even as uncertainty weighs on sentiment across the sector, underlining the rarity of opportunities such as The Brooms.

The Brooms is predominantly Grade II arable land and benefits from direct access to the nearby A1(M), making it well suited to modern, large-scale operations as demand for productive farmland remains strong.

Water security is a notable advantage, with irrigation available from both a river source and an on-site borehole.

Well-developed infrastructure underpins the unit’s commercial appeal. The site includes grain drying and storage facilities capable of handling up to 4,000 tonnes of mixed crops, supporting efficient, high-volume farming.

This includes a 30-tonne continuous flow grain drier, intake pit, weighbridge and a 120-tonne holding bin, alongside a rainwater harvesting system and chemical store.

Planning permission is already in place for a further general-purpose machinery and storage building, offering scope for expansion or operational flexibility.

Beyond its productive capacity, the holding also includes areas of woodland and riverside land, providing potential for environmental schemes, biodiversity gains and wider natural capital opportunities.

In total, the land comprises around 581.05 acres of arable land, 2.29 acres of grassland and 14.13 acres of woodland.

The property is available as a whole or in up to six lots through GSC Grays Farm Agency, offering flexibility for a range of buyers.