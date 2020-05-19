Prince Charles calls for 'army of people' to help pick crops

The Prince of Wales has called on furloughed workers to take farm jobs this summer

Princes Charles has backed a government campaign looking to encourage British people to take up jobs on the farm this harvest.

Defra launched the initiative 'Pick for Britain' last month to bring workers and employers together as the impact of Covid-19 leaves a diminished workforce.

From pickers and packers, to plant husbandry and tractor or forklift drivers, there are a wide range of roles available.

Now the Prince of Wales has shared a video message, saying the country needs an 'army of people to help'.







“I do not doubt that the work will be unglamorous and, at times, challenging," the senior Royal said.

"But it is of the utmost importance and, at the height of this global pandemic, you will be making a vital contribution to the national effort.”

"If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help."

The Prince of Wales has shared a message in support of the #PickForBritain campaign. ??????@DefraGovUK pic.twitter.com/a7WIDYo7E0 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 19, 2020

Recent estimates by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) show that there could be a shortage of 80,000 farm workers in the UK due to the coronavirus crisis.

Three UK agricultural labour providers – Concordia, HOPs and Fruitful – have already launched the 'Feed the Nation' campaign.

In his video, the Prince of Wales said people are needed who are 'genuinely going to commit': "In the coming months, many thousands of people will be needed to bring in the crops.

"It will be hard graft but it is hugely important if we are to avoid the crops going to waste".