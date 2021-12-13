Prince Charles opens Wales' first school of veterinary science

Prince Charles has officially opened Wales's first school for veterinary science at Aberystwyth University, where he was a former student himself.

The Prince toured the new Veterinary Education Centre on Friday 10 December and spoke to some of the first cohort of students who began in September.

The centre represents an investment of more than £2 million in new teaching facilities on the University’s Penglais campus.

Featuring brand new anatomy and study facilities, it was funded from alumni donations totalling £500,000 and the university's own funds.

As part of the visit, Prince Charles signed the same visitors' book that he signed back in 1969 while studying Welsh at the university.

This morning, The Prince was at Aberystwyth University to open their new Veterinary Education Centre. ????

The centre forms part of Wales’ first and only school of Veterinary Science and its inaugural students began their five-year degree in September. pic.twitter.com/Wk848oBqmr — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 10, 2021

After touring the centre, he unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the school.

He reminisced about his time as an Aberystwyth student in 1969 and said: "I have very special memories of that time and finding my way around Aberystwyth generally.

"I'm so impressed having seen what the school has done here and am delighted to have had a very small part to play in helping to open it."

He added: "I do hope [the students] will have great success in the future and the school will flourish."

The veterinary students will spend the first two years at Aberystwyth University followed by three years’ studying at the Royal Veterinary College’s Hawkshead Campus in Hertfordshire.

The programme covers the full range of animals, from domestic pets to farm animals, in common with all other veterinary programmes.

Aberystwyth University’s Chancellor, Lord Thomas of Cwmgïedd said: "We are immensely grateful to him for opening the School which is, without a doubt, of great national significance.

"Tremendous thanks go to the staff, students, donors, and all our partners who have enabled us to begin training vets in Wales for the first time."