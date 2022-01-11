Prince Charles's charity submits plans for new agri school

Prince Charles's charity has unveiled plans for a new agricultural school in Scotland to help bring new talent into the farming and rural sector.

The Prince's Foundation has submitted design plans to East Ayrshire Council, with the proposed site on the grounds of Dumfries House Estate, near Cumnock.

According to the educational charity, the school would seek to bring new entrants into the sector, specifically targeting those with no current connection to it.

Prince Charles's foundation added that the agricultural school would train about 1,800 people a year.

In addition, programmes would continue to promote the wider principle of encouraging people to enjoy the benefits of spending time in the countryside.

A design statement submitted by the foundation to East Ayrshire Council said: “Delivery would be hands-on and practical, allowing students to immerse themselves in their subject area, giving them maximum opportunity to grow their knowledge, skills and passion for the industry.

“The aim of the courses would be to ignite interest in potential careers and further study pathways to higher level qualifications and specialisms."

The Prince’s Foundation said it also recognised the need to pass on traditional and rural skills, such as hedge-laying, dry-stone walling and fencing, within the existing workforce.

Target groups include secondary school pupils aged 14 plus, school leavers showing an interest in land-based careers, adult learners looking for a new career as well as farming and rural sector workers looking to upskill.

The statement added: “Across the programmes, and including pupil events and sector workshops, the aim is to engage within the region of 1,800 individuals across a given year."

It comes after Prince Charles recently opened Wales's first school for veterinary science at Aberystwyth University, where he was a former student himself.

The Prince toured the new Veterinary Education Centre on 10 December 2021 and spoke to some of the first cohort of students who began in September.