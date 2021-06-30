Princess Anne opens new Harper Adams University facility

Princess Anne has officially opened a major new Harper Adams University facility which will support the education of farm veterinarians.

The Princess Royal visited the Shropshire campus on Tuesday (29 June) to open the £8.6 million Veterinary Education Centre.

The centre has facilities and equipment to educate veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses, veterinary physiotherapists and other students working towards such careers.

Princess Anne saw the building’s learning technology in action in a practical teaching room, where a dissection demonstration being conducted remotely.

Activities included a demonstration of diagnostic imaging techniques, a practical physiotherapy tutorial, a veterinary medicine clinical skills session and a display of clinical models.

In the Kildare Lecture Theatre, she met trustees of the Kildare Charitable Trust, which has supported the provision of one of the two large lecture theatres in the new centre.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Dr David Llewellyn said: “We were delighted to be able to welcome the Princess Royal back to Harper Adams to officially open the centre.

“This is a major new facility for the university and will not only support the education of those entering a variety of veterinary professions, but also enable us to ensure that future generations of veterinary surgeons are able to train alongside those seeking a career in the agri-food industry.

"We need excellent people in both fields, with a thorough understanding of the issues that impact on animal health and welfare that they will have to address when pursuing their future careers."