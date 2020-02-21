Pro-dairy millennial campaign to commence this month

11% of people dropped plans to switch to dairy alternatives due to the campaign's influence, research shows

A popular tongue-in-cheek campaign which aims to encourage millennials to consume more British dairy will return this month.

The Department for Dairy Related Scrumptious Affairs (DDRSA) will again set out to remind younger consumers of the great taste of dairy.

Targeting 20 to 35-year-old parents, the promotional activity seeks to change consumption habits and drive people away from dairy alternatives.

The campaign, jointly funded by AHDB and Dairy UK, has been well-received. Last year, it won a major industry award for best campaign advertisement.







The intended effects of the adverts have been working. Attitudinal research conducted in 2019 showed the DDRSA adverts drove an 11% increase in those certain to buy dairy.

It also showed an 11% drop in those planning to switch into alternatives and an 8% drop in those planning to cut down their dairy intake in the future.

Running for 10 weeks across the country from 24 February, this third year of the DDRSA campaign will feature on billboards outside major retailers, as well as Facebook and Instagram and catch-up TV such as ITV and SkyGo.

Rebecca Miah, AHDB head of dairy marketing, said the team are wanting to build on the success of the previous campaign to change long term attitudes and consumption habits.

This will be done by adding the 'love and value' back into people’s dairy favourites like milky porridge and new, trend led ways to include dairy in the diet.

The adverts will be targeted to specific times of day and locations when they are most relevant, she said.

The campaign, which started in 2017, targets millennials, including young parents through the DDRSA, using emotive taste messages to remind them about their love of dairy.

Mrs Miah said: “It’s vital we target a younger audience at a crucial time of life when dietary choices are made as a family since they’re more open to considering alternatives.

“The strong results show we’re already influencing attitudes and creating a positive trading environment in which to drive consumption.”

Farmers can help promote the campaign locally by ordering branded posters, banners, re-useable coffee cups and car stickers to use on-farm and at local events.

Alongside the campaign, AHDB runs various initiatives to maintain dairy’s reputation aiming to provide balance to unfair and misleading media headlines.