Project helping farmers make most of woodland receives new funding

A project that helps farmers make the most of existing and new woodland is accepting more applicants after additional funding was made available.

The PIES (Protect Improve Expand Sustain) project delivers funded advice on bringing existing woodland back into management or support for woodland creation projects.

Farmers taking part in the NFU-backed project will receive an expert site visit and a customised report, plus ongoing online support and technical services.

Launched last year, the project has already approved more than 80 funded advisory visits to landowners and farmers across England.

With more funding now available, further applications are invited.

According to Forestry Commission figures, 50% of the area of woodland in private ownership across England is unmanaged, suggesting untapped societal, economic and environmental potential.

The project is funded by the Trees Call to Action Fund, developed by Defra in partnership with the Forestry Commission and administered by the Heritage Fund.

It is being led by a partnership between the Sylva Foundation, the Canopy Foundation and Grown in Britain and is working with the Forestry Commission and the NFU to deliver the project for three years.

Applications are described as 'straightforward' and eligible farmers include those with existing woodland that do not have a current management plan in place, or any farmer interested in creating new woodland on their land.

The offer is available only to farmers in England.