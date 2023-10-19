Project to look at suitability of Welsh hill farms for growing tea crop

The suitability of Welsh hill farms for growing productive crops of tea is being investigated in a detailed study underway in Powys.

Mandy Lloyd spotted an opportunity to use land on Cleobury Farm in Knighton to generate additional income from her 150 acres of hill land.

Although tea is already being grown successfully in the UK, it is believed to be a first on a hill farm.

Like many farms, Cleobury has a diversity of land types, so working out which areas are most appropriate for planting tea bushes, where they are most likely to thrive and produce an optimal yield are first steps.

As part of the project, Mandy received funding from the Farming Connect ‘Try Out Fund’, a new initiative that gives farmers the chance to test their ideas.

Nearly 150 Camellia sinensis tea bushes are being grown on different plots around the farm, with those sites selected through a process known as geospatial analysis.

This involves assessing the compatibility of the crop with geographical locations based on factors including climate, light intensity and soil characteristics.

In the coming months, plant growth will be assessed and phenotypic traits such as height, width, stem diameter and leaf area recorded.

Mandy says there is a gap in knowledge about tea growing in the UK generally as it is a novel, but high value, crop.

“This project will build on the existing knowledge, and could be applied to other novel crops," she explains, adding it will be beneficial not only to her business but to others too.

“We are trying crop diversification with the aim of improving profitability within our agricultural business whilst protecting the environment, improving diversity and producing a high-end crop long-term.’’

Mandy, who also farms beef and sheep, hopes there will be a positive effect from growing this crop on soil biology, especially on land with sparse grass coverage.

On a broader scale, she also sees the potential of reducing imports of tea if growers in Wales can establish a successful supply of it.

“There is a need for an environmentally and socially responsible food and drink local supply chain, providing consumers with nutritious products, long term," Mandy suggests.

“Keeping profits local brings wider benefits, with a thriving local economy and increased spend, resulting in an increased supply and further job opportunities, creating cohesive communities."

Farming Connect developed the Try-Out Fund to address specific local problems or opportunities with the aim of improving efficiencies and profitability within agricultural businesses whilst also protecting the environment.

It provides funding for successful project applications to individual business or groups of up to four farming businesses and growers enabling them to try-out ideas and bring them to life.

The new application window for the Try Out Fund opened on 9 October 2023 and will run until 20 October.