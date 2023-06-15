Protein project aims to utilise 80% of unharvested broccoli biomass

An agri-tech consortium hoping to utilise 80% of unharvested broccoli biomass to create a low-cost protein has been awarded an £800,000 grant.

The SusProt project, which consists of broccoli protein firm UPP, the James Hutton Institute and Agri-EPI Centre, have been awarded the Defra grant.

Figures show that in the UK alone, more than 600,000 tonnes of broccoli plant mass is currently wasted, including the stem, stalk and leaves as well as broccoli heads that do not meet strict specifications.

Researchers say that the 'waste' side stream is just as nutritious as the broccoli in the supermarket.

This can be harvested for valuable proteins and ingredients as a more sustainable alternative to pea or soya protein, they explain.

The SusProt project will end in December 2024 and will also evaluate the potential to extend to other unused primary crops.

As part of the project, precision agriculture specialists Agri-EPI Centre will provide life cycle analysis, measuring how environmentally and economically sustainable the product is at each stage of its development.

This will help inform the best adaptations to maximise water and energy-use and minimise emissions, and will provide an evidence base to the environmental benefits.

The consortium will work with food companies such as Samworth Brothers, Innocent Drinks and Lees of Scotland, who will test and evaluate the proteins and other extracts for use in their products.

David Whitewood, UPP co-founder said: “Broccoli waste is just as nutritious and healthy as the broccoli heads we buy at the supermarket, this project aims to ensure that broccoli is no longer ‘growing to waste’.”

Professor Derek Stewart, of the James Hutton Institute, added: “Through this consortium, we believe we are developing a step-change in protein production.”

This award follows a £500,000 initial investment from Elbow Beach Capital in UPP in January 2023.

The company aims to raise an additional £3m though a seed investment round expected to close in early 2024.