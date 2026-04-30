Protest hits Downing Street over fears of chlorinated chicken in UK

A banner carrying more than 150,000 names was unveiled outside Downing Street, as pressure mounts on the government not to relax UK food standards during trade talks with the United States.

Campaigners gathered to deliver a clear message to ministers, warning against any move to lift the long-standing ban on chlorinated chicken — an issue that has repeatedly surfaced in discussions over a potential UK-US trade deal.

The protest, organised by 38 Degrees, follows a petition signed by 159,032 people urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to use food standards as a bargaining chip in negotiations with President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators displayed a large banner listing supporters’ names, highlighting public concern that allowing chlorine-washed chicken into the UK could mean accepting “poorer hygiene and animal welfare standards”.

The issue has gained renewed attention after Freedom of Information requests revealed officials have been briefed on how the ban could be lifted, despite ministers maintaining there are “no plans” to change the law.

That contrast has intensified scrutiny over the government’s position, particularly as trade discussions with the US continue to develop.

Chlorinated chicken — a term used to describe poultry washed in antimicrobial solutions to reduce bacteria — is permitted in the US but banned in the UK and EU, where regulations focus more heavily on hygiene throughout the production process.

The timing of the protest coincides with King Charles’ state visit to the United States, where he is attending a banquet hosted by President Trump — a visit the US president has said could “absolutely” help repair relations between the two countries.

The debate over food standards has long been a sticking point in UK-US negotiations, with concerns from farming groups and consumers about maintaining existing protections.

While the government continues to insist it does not intend to weaken standards, campaigners argue the issue remains unresolved and are calling for firm guarantees that current rules will be upheld.

The protest highlights the growing political sensitivity around food imports, as ministers balance trade ambitions with pressure to protect domestic standards and public trust.