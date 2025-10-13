Public asked to help track bird flu by reporting dead birds

Members of the public are being urged to report sightings of dead wild birds as part of efforts to track the spread of disease across the UK.

Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) have updated their guidance for England, Scotland and Wales, reminding people that reports play a vital role in monitoring bird flu and other threats.

Using the online service or by calling 03459 33 55 77, members of the public can provide details of where the birds were found, what type they were, and how many were discovered.

“Your report will help us understand how diseases are spreading,” Defra said. The process takes around five minutes, though those under 18 must ask a parent or guardian to complete the form.

Officials stress that not all dead birds will be collected, but those that are may be tested for avian influenza or other causes of death. The public is strongly advised not to touch the carcasses under any circumstances.

Where deaths may have been caused by wildlife crime, Defra says they should be reported directly to the police. Suspected poisonings linked to pesticides or rodenticides must instead be reported to the Wildlife Incident Investigation Scheme on 0800 321 600.

The call for vigilance comes amid continuing detections of avian influenza in the UK. On 28 September 2025, highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) was confirmed at a commercial broiler breeding farm near Wetheral in Cumbria, leading to the cull of around 43,000 birds.

Earlier in 2025, cases were also confirmed in County Durham and Somerset, prompting culls and local movement restrictions.

Officials say avian influenza remains a live risk in wild birds and urge the public to report findings to help target surveillance and response.