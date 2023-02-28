Public raise over £34,000 to help Clarkson's Farm dairy farmer

The public have raised over £34,000 to help a dairy producer who appeared on the latest series of Clarkson's Farm.

Season two of the Amazon Prime show features Emma Ledbury, a dairy farmer who lost half of her cattle to bovine TB.

After watching the programme, Rebecca Poole, 45, who lives in Solihull, West Midlands, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Emma.

Now the fundraiser, as of today (28 February), has raised well over £34,000 through more than 2,000 donations.

Responding to the milestone, Rebecca said herself and Emma were 'overwhelmed' by the amount of public support shown.

"I was moved by the plight of Emma a dairy farmer, whose cattle were struck down by tuberculosis," she said.

"I was appalled by the current situation facing British farmers. How can our farmers be working all hours for little or no pay in one of the richest countries in the world?"

Some of the funds raised will be donated to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), Rebecca said.

Over two and a half times as many members of the farming community received support from the charity last year in comparison to 2021.

The increase in the number of working families RABI supported suggests that increasingly complex challenges are impacting many farming people.

Rebecca said: "Emma has kindly asked that we donate some of the funds to the charity Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

"I think this is a fantastic idea and a fabulous opportunity to show all farmers how much we support them."