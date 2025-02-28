Public raise over £40k for Devon family farm hit by bird flu

The public have raised over £40,000 for a Devon farmer who was forced to cull 5,000 chickens following a case of highly pathogenic bird flu.

Jerry Saunders, who farms at Orchard Organic Farm in Stokeinteignhead, said that two hens contracted the avian influenza virus last week.

He said the funds, which are still being raised online, would be 'the difference between ruin and survival' for the small family-run farm.

Following the news of the outbreak, a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone were enacted around Orchard Organic.

Speaking to the BBC about the case, Mr Saunders believes the virus was brought onto the farm by wild birds.

“I’m really shocked as to how virulent and horrible the disease is – it’s something we mustn’t underestimate," he told the broadcaster.

The farm was 'effectively gone as of today', the farmer said following the immediate discovery of bird flu.

Around £10,000 worth of eggs had to be destroyed, along with food bins full of £5,000 worth of feed.

Mr Saunders said that his farm couldn't afford the costs of a deep clean by Defra, so the family was forced to leave the farm in quarantine for a year.

However, since then, he has praised the 'overwhelming' support from people around the world who have raised over £40,000 in less than two weeks.

He told the BBC that the money would be 'the difference between ruin and survival' for the farm.

“We are so, so lucky to have such a strong community," Mr Saunders said.