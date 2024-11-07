Public to applaud farmers at annual Lord Mayor's Show

The significant role British farmers play in producing food and looking at the environment will be in the spotlight during this weekend's Lord Mayor's Show.

All the pomp and pageantry of the historic show returns on Saturday (9 November) and the Worshipful Company of Farmers will again be participating.

The annual parade takes place in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators and is screened live on the BBC to an audience of millions.

The Worshipful Company of Farmers, one of the modern-day livery companies, will be supported in the historic procession by the NFU, Massey Ferguson, Red Tractor and Surrey Docks City Farm.

Taking centre stage will be an MF 7370 Beta combine harvester supplied by Massey Ferguson, together with the award-wining MF 8S series tractor.

Walking alongside will be the NFU’s group of Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors, Red Tractor representatives and youngsters from Surrey Docks City Farm.

The Lord Mayor’s Show is one of the best-known annual events in London as well as one of the longest-established, dating back to the 13th century.

The three-mile-long procession includes 7,000 people, 250 horses, armed forces, charity and community groups, military bands and 133 floats.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said showcasing the work of Britain’s farmers and growers had 'never been so important'.

British farming was recently ranked as one of the most important and well-respected professions, second only to nursing, with 91% believing farming is important to the economy.

But Mr Exwood said: "Farming is facing unprecedented challenges; decades of tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather and increased production costs. and now the threat to farms from changes announced in the budget.

"Coupled with changes to the National Living Wage and National Insurance, these hard-working people could be pushed out of business, with potentially devastating impacts on our ability to produce food and remain custodians of the countryside.

“The public support we have received has been amazing, with more than 165,000 people signing our campaign to overturn this family farm tax.

"Saturday’s parade is our chance to say directly to the public a heartfelt thank you for backing British farming.”

The Worshipful Company of Farmers entry is serial number 87 in the procession and can be watched on the BBC, from 10.45am on Saturday 9 November.