Public urged to lobby MPs ahead of major 'family farm tax' debate

The public are being encouraged to lobby their MPs to oppose the government’s farm inheritance tax changes ahead of a debate in parliament next month.

The viral petition ‘Don't change inheritance tax relief for working farms’ has passed the 100,000 signatory threshold, meaning it must be debated by MPs.

The House of Commons petitions committee has agreed that this will commence on 10 February, at 4:30pm.

The controversial plans announced by in the autumn budget have been met with fierce opposition, with farmers staging multiple protests across the country.

From April 2026, agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) will be capped at £1 million in total, per owner.

Despite the outcry, the government has doubled down on its proposals, voting against a Conservative attempt to condemn the plans at a recent Opposition Day debate.

Labour MPs have so far refused to break ranks by joining farmers in calling on the Treasury to rethink the policy, despite representing over 100 constituencies with a sizeable rural electorate.

Ahead of the debate in February, the Countryside Alliance has launched a new e-lobby platform, which helps the public to contact their MP and voice their concern.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at the group, said farmers needed as many MPs to attend the debate as possible.

"Doing so will send a message to Rachel Reeves and the Treasury, while reinforcing the strength of our collective opposition to this damaging policy, before it’s too late.

“This is an incredibly important opportunity for you to lobby your MP, urging them to attend the debate to speak out against the family farm tax."

The call comes after the UK's largest supermarket chains proclaimed their support for farmers, urging the government to reconsider its plans.

Thirty local councils have also openly rebelled by passing motions calling on the chancellor to axe the measure, which they say represents an “attack” on the countryside.

On Saturday 25 January, towns and cities across the UK will be hosting protests as part of the industry's next steps in raising attention to the issue.

All four UK farming unions – NFU Scotland, NFU, NFU Cymru and Ulster Farmers’ Union - are organising the action and will participate directly in it.