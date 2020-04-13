Public urged to share experiences of food access during Covid-19

The public have been urged to share their experiences of accessing food during the outbreak

The public have been invited to share their experiences of access to food during the coronavirus pandemic as a parliamentary inquiry gets underway.

As part of its inquiry into food supply during the Covid-19 crisis, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Select Committee has launched a short online survey.

The public have been urged to submit their accounts of shopping for food online or in person, receiving food parcels, or accessing food banks since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The committee launched the inquiry, which will examine areas including access to healthy food during periods of self-isolation, and how disruptions in the food supply chain should be managed, on 3 April.







It will use the results of the survey to inform its questioning of retailers, food producers and the government.

Chair of the EFRA Committee, Neil Parish MP, urged people to fill in the survey as it is 'essential' that the inquiry is informed by a 'diverse range of experiences'.

"Coronavirus has so far affected each one of us in many different ways, but across the country we are united by the need to access enough healthy food," he said.

"Whether you are self-isolating and struggling to get food deliveries, medically vulnerable and getting government food parcels, struggling to afford food, or not finding any problems in getting the food you need, we would like to hear from you."

EFRA recently held a teleconference with Defra Secretary George Eustice to investigate the government's preparation on issues such as panic-buying in supermarkets and farm labour shortages.