Pupils learn about British farming as part of Number 10 initiative

Forty schoolchildren have taken part in a tailor-made lesson on food and farming at Number 10 as part of an initiative organised by the prime minister's wife.

The Year 5 and 6 pupils from Countess Gytha Primary School in Yeovil, Somerset, explored the world of agriculture as part of the ‘Lessons at 10’ series.

The lesson introduced food and farming through the NFU's STEMterprise project, challenging them to invent their own finger foods using British ingredients.

The schoolchildren also had to market their creations and explain the many benefits of using homegrown produce.

Working in teams, they were supported by an NFU Farmers for Schools ambassador, who offered first-hand insights into how they produce high quality food.

The Lessons at 10 initiative is organised by Akshata Murty, the wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Ms Murty said: “It was wonderful to welcome pupils from Countess Gytha Primary School to Downing Street today for a special farming and food lessons at 10 event.

“It’s so important for children to connect with where our food comes from and experience great British produce. Thank you to everyone for coming and highlighting why we should back British farming.”

NFU Education Manager Josh Payne said the event provided an exceptional learning opportunity for children to understand the importance of British farming.

"It’s a brilliant programme, and it’s wonderful to see Ms Murty recognising the value of teaching key STEM subjects through the lens of food and farming," he said.

“It’s important to encourage young people and make agriculture relevant and interesting so they can become more involved in the countryside and rural areas as they grow older.

“Hopefully it has not only excited the children about food and cooking, but also got them thinking about where ingredients come from and the quality work that goes into their production.

"This experience is also a chance to meet real-life farmers, which is a fantastic way to bridge the gap between the field and the plate."

It follows the launch of a pilot project offering 20 farmers fully funded training and support to deliver 'memorable' on-farm experiences for pupils.

The pilot, by LEAF Education, aims to help give more children the opportunity to experience a working farm first-hand and better connect with where their food comes from.