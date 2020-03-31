Qualifying Muller Direct farmers to receive May price boost

To meet recent demand due to the spread of the coronavirus, Muller has significantly raised its total output

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the Direct Premium 2020 will be offered a milk price of 27.25ppl from May.

The price increase of 1 pence per litre will commence from 1 May 2020, the dairy processor said.

Rob Hutchison, Operations Director at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said that despite the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, the supply chain is 'resilient'.

“Following strong consumer demand for dairy products like fresh milk, yogurts and butter, the whole supply chain is currently under considerable pressure right now," he said.







"We are committed to doing everything we can to support our farmer suppliers, while maintaining first-class customer service levels and meeting strong consumer demand."

To meet recent demand due to the spread of the coronavirus, Muller has significantly raised its total output.

But with demand expected to remain high, and some employees absent due to self-isolation, the processor is also looking for up to 300 additional colleagues.

The new workers will play a key role in manufacturing and delivering a range of essential dairy items.

“At this time of national crisis, the whole supply chain is really pulling together to make sure that the nutritional benefits of dairy are available to every household in the UK,” Mr Hutchison said.