Quality Meat Scotland updates auction market scheme standards

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has updated its auction market and collection centre assurance scheme standards following an extensive review.

It include additions to biosecurity and disease control, which covers pest control, updates to the cleansing and disinfection requirements and management of fallen stock.

The new standards are set to go live in November, QMS confirmed.

Auction markets and collection centres play a significant role in the whole chain assurance which underpins the QMS brands and reinforce consumer trust.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity at QMS said: “The review incorporated a new step whereby members were able to provide direct and extensive feedback on the proposed changes, prior to being signed off by the standard setting body.

“These updated requirements are not intended to complicate business operations, but instead provide practical and relevant measures to protect the industry’s reputation at a time when consumers are demanding greater transparency about how their food is produced.

"A summary of the main additions and revisions to the Auction Market and Collection centre Assurance Scheme, and why they were made, will be landing with members in the coming days."