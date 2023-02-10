Quality Meat Scotland updates Pig Assurance Scheme standards

New standards are set to go live this spring following an extensive review of the Pig Assurance Scheme by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Effective from 1 May, key changes to the scheme will see mandatory training brought in for stockpersons involved in the moving, handling, and surrounding casualty management of pigs.

QMS's review also outlined the need for a greater emphasis on biosecurity, which includes the safer containment of fallen stock.

The standards form part of the Scottish red meat industry’s Quality Assurance Scheme - the longest established scheme of its kind in the world.

Reviewed biennially to ensure that producers are meeting evolving supply chain demands, this year also saw a revision of the standard setting process.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity at QMS, said the review incorporated a new step whereby members were able to provide direct feedback on the proposed changes, prior to being signed off by the standard setting body.

“These updated requirements are not intended to complicate farm business operations," she explained.

"Instead, they provide practical and relevant measures to protect the industry’s reputation at a time when consumers are demanding greater transparency about how their food is produced.

A summary of the main additions and revisions to the Pig Assurance Scheme, and why they were made, will be landing on member doorsteps in the coming days.

They will also be available to view on the QMS website.