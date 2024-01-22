RABI awarded £80,000 to help continue support for farmers

Agricultural charity RABI has been awarded £80,000 to help fund its emotional, financial and practical support for farming people.

The Trustees of the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust awarded the charity with the large sum to further its support services for the farming community.

RABI provides support to farmers, whether that is to a business affected by adverse weather, supporting a child to reach their potential at school or providing access to mental health and wellbeing support.

Caron Whaley, director of services at RABI, said the charity was 'extremely grateful' to receive a donation from the Trust.

"As the cost-of-living crisis and fluctuating conditions continue to put acute pressures on the farming community, the Trust’s grant will enable us to positively impact the lives of even more farming people in time of need.

“RABI’s experience, knowledge, local presence and reputation in the farming community places us in a unique position to support its members.

"Our work would not be possible without the continued generosity of supporters like the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust," she said.

RABI’s free 24/7 helpline can be reached at 0800 188 4444 and its 'click & chat' online wellbeing support service is available from any device.

It comes after Kaleb Cooper announced a new single to raise awareness of the challenges faced by farmers, with all profits donated to RABI.

The charity track, entitled "I Can't Stand Sheep!", is a tongue-in-cheek reflection of the Clarkson Farm star's dislike of sheep set to the iconic tune of "The Floral Dance".