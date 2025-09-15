RABI moves to quash 'inaccurate' reports on restructure

Farming charity RABI has moved to reassure families after what it says are inaccurate reports about its restructuring sparked concern across the rural community.

The organisation has issued a call for caution, warning that misinformation has caused unnecessary distress within the farming community.

Chief executive Alicia Chivers said the charity has been contacted by farming families worried that RABI is no longer providing support. She stressed this was not the case.

“We are being contacted by farming families who, after reading recent media coverage and online commentary, are worried that RABI is no longer here for them.

"That is simply not true, and I want to reassure everyone that all our support and services remain fully available across England and Wales.”

According to RABI, claims that regional support has been withdrawn or that ten roles have been lost are incorrect.

While a small number of volunteering team members have left, the charity’s network of Regional Support Managers (RSMs) – who deliver one-to-one practical, financial and emotional support – remain unaffected.

“These dedicated colleagues provide one-to-one practical, financial and emotional support,” Ms Chivers explained.

“They are the people who sit with farming families around kitchen tables, arrange counselling, secure unclaimed benefits, and help farming people through some of their toughest challenges. Their work is the heart of what RABI does and continues unchanged.”

She acknowledged that the departure of volunteering managers would be felt by those with strong connections to them but said it was important to avoid misinformation that might discourage people from seeking help.

“We are sorry that misinformation has caused distress to some of the people we support, and while we are sure that was not the intention of those sharing their views, we ask people to be mindful of the impact this has on the wider farming community."

RABI said the restructuring is designed to enhance, not reduce, its services. The charity’s stated aim is to grow its reach, expand opportunities for volunteering, and strengthen its presence in rural communities.

Planned measures include providing greater support for committees through clearer roles, consistent processes and improved access to resources.

The organisation is also introducing new volunteering opportunities, such as Community Ambassadors, Show Volunteers and Community Fundraisers.

In addition, RABI intends to build a stronger presence at shows, events and meetings across England and Wales.

Looking ahead, it has set ambitious growth targets, including a plan to triple community fundraising income by 2030 and expand its volunteer base to more than 1,000.