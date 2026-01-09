RABI opens 2026 Winter Grant to help farming families with rising costs

Farming families facing rising winter costs will be able to apply for new financial support later this month, as RABI opens applications for its 2026 Winter Grant.

The farmers’ charity said the scheme is designed to help households manage essential winter expenses, including heating, utilities, food and travel, at a time when pressure on farm household budgets remains high.

The grant offers a fixed payment of £400 per household to eligible working farmers and farming dependants living and working in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Replacing RABI’s previous Winter Fuel Grant, the updated scheme reflects the broader cost-of-living challenges now affecting farming families across the sector.

RABI said high demand for earlier support schemes has led to a two-phase application process.

Applications will open at 12pm on Monday 19 January, with a second phase launching at 12pm on Monday 2 February.

New verification steps have been introduced this year, and applicants are being encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and gather the necessary information in advance.

The application portal will close on Friday 27 February, or earlier if the maximum funding allocation is reached.

Support is also available for farming families in Scotland. Farming charity RSABI has pointed to its Help for Heating payments, also worth £400, for those concerned about keeping their homes warm.

Farming families across the UK are being encouraged to check what support is available to them and to seek help early if they are struggling.