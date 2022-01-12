RABI responds to poor farmer wellbeing with new services

Two new mental health support services have launched today after a survey found worryingly low levels of mental wellbeing among farmers in the UK.

New in-person mental health counselling and farming-focused mental health training initiatives have been unveiled by RABI.

Both services can be easily and consistently accessed by the farming community, the agricultural charity said.

It follows its Big Farming Survey which identified low levels of mental wellbeing within the industry.

The survey's findings confirmed that over a third of farming people were probably or possibly depressed.

And over half of women in the sector (58%) said they experienced mild, moderate or severe anxiety.

The most common sources of stress recorded were regulation, compliance and inspection, Covid-19, unpredictable weather and loss of subsides.

RABI’s head of partnerships, Suzy Deeley said the launch of the two new services would complement the charity's existing schemes.

“RABI has committed to developing support services that help address these poor experiences," she explained.

"Collaborating with partners, RABI is introducing essential services that we believe will make a difference to our community.”

The free and confidential in-person counselling is delivered by BACP accredited counsellors.

Farmers and farm workers feeling they could benefit from talking to a professional can access via RABI’s 24/7 helpline on 0800 188 4444.

Clinical or GP referrals are not necessary, with counsellors responding to initial requests for support within 24 hours.

Ms Deeley said all counsellors providing support had been selected for their clinical expertise and their background and interest in farming and rural communities.

"It’s vital they have the right specialist experience and are committed to our community with an understanding of the complex challenges farming people face.

"Ongoing counsellor training will ensure farming people are properly supported when they face issues impacting the sector,” Ms Deeley explained.

Counselling sessions can take place face-to-face, by telephone or video conferencing and are tailored and led by each individual.

In addition to in-person counselling, RABI has launched the first suite of accredited/certified mental health training tailored for the farming sector.

The charity said the training provides a valuable tool for the agricultural community to help them feel comfortable talking about how they are feeling.

Ms Deeley explained that the training would equip trainees with the tools to start conversations about wellbeing with confidence.

“We are increasingly being approached by organisations and individuals who want to develop the skills to open conversations around mental health with friends, colleagues, customers and clients."

A unique feature of the training is the provision of aftercare for trainees, with those who receive training having access to ongoing support.

Both services are being delivered in partnership with Red Umbrella, a not-for-profit specialist provider of accredited mental health counselling and aftercare support.