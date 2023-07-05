RABI shortlisted for prestigious awards thanks to cost-of-living campaign

Farming charity RABI has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards thanks to its campaign helping farmers impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

RABI’s support for farming people across England and Wales has been recognised with nominations in both the prestigious Charity Times and Third Sector Awards 2023.

The Charity Times judging panel has shortlisted RABI for both the ‘Charity of the Year’ award and ‘Campaigning Team of the Year’ award for RABI’s inaugural 'Return to School' campaign.

The Third Sector Awards judges also recognised the impact of the Return to School campaign in the ‘Breakthrough of the Year’ category.

The campaign targeted farming families impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, providing grants for new uniforms and equipment, and access to RABI’s free mental health counselling.

The £1.5 million campaign, providing direct benefit to 4,000 people, massively extended RABI's reach; nine out of 10 applicants were new to the charity.

The Return to School campaign also connected the charity to one of the most-at-need demographics within farming, with over four in five applicants being women aged 25 to 44.

RABI’s Charity of the Year nomination highlighted another new high-impact initiative from the charity to provide bespoke mental health awareness training to organisations.

This equips professionals who regularly visit farms with the skills to normalise conversations around mental wellbeing.

RABI chief executive officer, Alicia Chivers said the charity was extremely proud to be shortlisted in both the Charity Times and Third Sector Awards.

“The recognition from our peers and colleagues across the charity sector acknowledges the exemplary work and positive impact of the RABI team," she said.

"It demonstrates our commitment and dedication to the farming communities that we serve.”

RABI’s latest nominations follow the charity's 2022 Charity Times Awards win in the ’Change Project of the Year 'category.