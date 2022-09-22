RABI wins award for ground-breaking Big Farming Survey

RABI’s Big Farming Survey, which helped put a spotlight on the state of farmers' mental health, has been hailed for the impact it had on the community.

The farming charity's ground-breaking survey has won the prestigious Charity Times Change Project of the Year Award 2022.

Celebrating excellence and best-practice across the not-for-profit sector, the panel of independent experts were impressed by the impact shown by the survey.

Launched in January 2021, it showed that over one third (36%) of the farming community in England and Wales were 'probably or possibly depressed'.

And over half of women in the sector (58%) said they experienced mild, moderate or severe anxiety.

The Big Farming Survey was the largest farmer wellbeing survey of its kind ever to launch in England and Wales.

Alicia Chivers, RABI chief executive, welcomed the recognition of the importance of the charity's support provided to the farming community at a national level.

With the challenges currently facing farmers, she said the wider acknowledgement of these challenges and impacts on farming people was 'fundamentally important'.

"It is a phenomenal achievement to represent the farming sector in the esteemed company of the other shortlisted charities,” said Mrs Chivers.

“RABI was particularly honoured to receive these awards in remembrance of our Patron, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who contributed so much to promoting and supporting the agricultural community.

“The Big Farming Survey and the ongoing outcomes from RABI’s work were recognised by the Charity Times award panel as beginning fundamental change that will resonate for a considerable time to come.

"Winning this award helps RABI to showcase the value of our community and give farming people the voice they deserve,” she said.

RABI has also been shortlisted for the Association of Charitable Organisations’ Charity of the Year 2022, as well as the Third Sector’s Breakthrough of the Year Award 2022, for its farming tailored counselling service and mental health training.

Both awards will be announced later in September.