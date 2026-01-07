RAGT completes takeover of Syngenta malting barley seeds business

UK barley growers supplying the malting market could see expanded variety choice and renewed breeding investment following RAGT’s completion of its acquisition of Syngenta’s 2-row spring and winter malting barley seeds business.

The deal, first announced on 20 November 2025, formally completed on 30 December 2025 after all regulatory approvals and employee consultation processes were concluded. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

As part of the transaction, RAGT has acquired Syngenta’s Market Stainton site in Lincolnshire, regarded as a centre of excellence for malting barley breeding.

Eleven Syngenta employees specialising in malting barley have transferred to RAGT, alongside the purchase of specific intellectual property, registrations and related intangible assets. RAGT said existing breeding programmes and customer relationships will continue during the transition period.

The acquisition strengthens RAGT’s malting barley portfolio across several countries and underlines its focus on supplying high-quality genetics to growers serving the malting, brewing and distilling sectors.

“This acquisition gives RAGT a strong international barley platform with outstanding genetics and teams,” said Laurent Guerreiro, President of the RAGT Group. “We look forward to delivering value to farmers and the malting, brewing industries worldwide.”

RAGT said integrating Syngenta’s barley expertise supports its long-term breeding and variety development plans. Damien Robert, Managing Director of RAGT Semences, described the move as both strategic and people-focused.

“We are thrilled to integrate Syngenta’s barley expertise, varieties, and expert teams into RAGT,” he said. “This is not only a strategic milestone that strengthens our portfolio and accelerates our RAGT 2030 strategy, but also a human adventure that brings talented people together to support farmers across Europe and beyond.”

Syngenta confirmed it remains committed to investment in its seeds business across Europe and globally. Robert Hiles, Seeds Field Crops Marketing & Portfolio Management Head at Syngenta Europe, said the completion of the transaction provides continuity for those involved.

“We are pleased to see this agreement reach completion and to provide continuity for the teams and partners involved,” he said, adding that Syngenta remains “fully committed to the growth of our Seeds business and to continued investments in key strategic markets and crops in Europe”.

Both companies will continue to work together during the transition period. RAGT said it will build on the foundations established at Market Stainton, with a continued focus on delivering high-quality varieties, service and technical support to growers supplying the malting barley market.