Raid on remote farm as 126 breeding ewes stolen in Powys

Police are investigating the large-scale theft of 126 breeding ewes from remote farmland near Dolau, Powys, in what officers believe was a well-organised raid targeting vulnerable livestock.

The incident comes amid rising reports of livestock theft across the UK, with rural policing teams warning that organised groups are increasingly targeting sheep in isolated areas.

Most of the stolen animals were Texel x Mule yearlings, with around 18 pure Beulah Speckled ewes aged between one and four years old.

All the sheep carried distinctive ear tags and had purple pitch marks on their fleeces, making them identifiable.

Officers from the Powys Rural Crime Team said the impact on the victim’s business is severe, noting that incidents like this highlight how exposed farmers can be when managing livestock in remote locations.

Police stressed that the theft required planning, equipment and industry knowledge, and that someone is likely to have seen or heard something.

They said they were “certain that someone will have information on these thefts”, whether that is knowing those involved, witnessing sheep being gathered or moved, or noticing unusual activity at a livestock market, abattoir or in a field.

Police also warned that in cases of this kind there is a possibility the sheep may have been illegally slaughtered and entered the food chain.

Investigators are appealing for information from farmers, auctioneers, abattoirs and anyone else who may be able to assist.

Information can be submitted online, by email or via the 101 non-emergency number using reference 25000938925. Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

With beef and lamb prices climbing, livestock rustling shows no sign of slowing down: according to NFU Mutual, the crime cost the industry an estimated £3.4 million in 2024.

Sheep remain the most common target, with figures suggesting that around 70% of livestock stolen in 2024 were sheep or lambs.