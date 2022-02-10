RamCompare seeks pedigree ram nominations for 2022

Pedigree breeders are being encouraged to submit ram nominations to RamCompare, the national progeny test for terminal sire breeds, for the 2022 mating season.

RamCompare, funded by the levy boards AHDB, HCC, QMS and supported by Agrisearch in Northern Ireland, uses supply chain data to inform genetic evaluations.

The project's results enable farmers to select superior performance recorded rams, whose progeny are better able to meet market specifications with improved efficiency, carcase value, and a reduced cost of production.

The project is looking for rams with Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) in the top 20 percent of the breed.

The levy boards say that natural service sires should be shearlings or older and have a known, high health status. Fit, fertile older stock rams are welcome.

RamCompare will also purchase frozen semen in batches of 30 straws for use via artificial insemination.

Each year rams are selected from a nominated range of terminal sire breeds and used on commercial farms across the UK.

Their progeny is monitored from birth to slaughter, feeding back data to Signet for breeding evaluations.

Now beginning its seventh year, RamCompare has tested 313 terminal sire rams, producing more than 30,000 lambs from commercial ewes, mated using artificial insemination or natural service.

RamCompare Project Coordinator, Bridget Lloyd said it was a great opportunity for breeders to contribute to the industry project.

"Data from which can be used to promote their flocks and the rams they have for sale," she said.

"Updated results are released in May bringing leading flocks into the spotlight through breed specific articles and commercial farm case studies.

“When selecting rams, sheep producers must identify those rams whose genetics will have the greatest influence on their production system.

"This trial is a great way to measure and assess this impact.”

Nominations are open now, and close on 20 April.