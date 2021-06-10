Rare opportunity to buy 1,045-acre productive farm in Lancs

A rare opportunity has arrived to purchase a 1,045-acre productive farming estate in Lancashire.

Croston Estate, a ring-fenced commercial estate, is located on the West Lancashire Plains.

The majority of the land (950 acres) is classified as Grade 1 – the highest quality there is.

Strutt & Parker said the sale was 'significant' as there were 'very few farms with soils of this quality'.

Will Whittaker, senior associate director, said: "It is rare that we see farms of this quality and versatility."

He said the farm was capable of growing 'numerous high-value crops every year, for sale'.

"The farm is in an important vegetable growing area,” Mr Whittaker added.

After they acquired the Croston Estate in about 2007, the current owners have invested in it significantly.

They have bought more land, upgraded the infrastructure and also carried out drainage work and improved field sizes.

In recent years, large parts of the estate have been let to local specialist growers on short-term arrangements.

They produce vegetables and salad crops including lettuce, radish, carrots, onions, potatoes, as well as turf and wallflowers.

Some parts of the farm have also been strategically managed to generate income from the Countryside Stewardship Scheme.

The farm includes a 4-bedroom farmhouse, 2-bedroom cottage and a range of agri buildings, including a 2,000t grain store.

Strutt & Parker are offering the Croston Estate as a whole or in up to four lots, with a guide price for the whole in excess of £12.5m.