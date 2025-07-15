Record-breaking shear: Welsh duo clip 1,364 ewes in 8 hours

Two Welsh shearers have smashed the British Two-Stand Ewe Shearing Record, clipping an incredible 1,364 ewes in just eight hours on the hottest day of the year.

Gethin Lewis of Rhayader and Llyr Evans from Aberystwyth achieved a new 8-Hour Two-Stand British Ewe Shearing Record on Saturday (12 June).

The pair surpassed the previous benchmark of 1,075 ewes, set by Martin Howlett and Jonny Roberts in 2019.

In addition to their joint triumph, both shearers aimed to break the 8-Hour Solo British Record of 663 ewes, set only the week before by Huw Jones.

Llyr successfully surpassed it with 668 ewes, but it was Gethin who claimed the new individual title, shearing a staggering 696 ewes.

Shearing commenced at 7am and concluded at 5pm after four intense runs. Despite the sweltering conditions, both men powered through with unwavering focus and stamina.

Reflecting on the record-breaking day, Gethin said: “I’m delighted that our attempt was successful. It’s been a 12-month journey preparing for today, but all the hard work has been worth it.”

Llyr added: “All roads led to today, and I'm proud of what we have both achieved – it feels great to be a British Shearing Record Holder.”

He went on to acknowledge the impact of the weather, saying: “The extreme heat made the challenge more difficult and at times during the day it was extremely difficult and we both needed to dig deep to get through to the end.”

Both shearers were quick to credit the team around them. Gethin, speaking on behalf of them both, said: “This record would not have been possible without the help and support of both our families.

"Thank you, it means so much to us both that we have achieved what we have here today. We’d also like to pay tribute to the support and commitment of so many people, too many to name individually.

"From the farmers supplying the sheep, pen men that were here with us all day, the wool wrappers, and all our family and friends – a huge thank you.”

Fundraising during the day supported Welsh Air Ambulance and Brain Tumour Research, two charities close to the shearers' hearts.