Record year for cereal yields in Scotland, figures show

This year was a record year for cereal yields in Scotland, with total yield now sitting at a 20 year high, official government statistics show.

The chief statistician has released figures for the 2022 Scottish harvest showing that it was a record year, rising 14% to 7.6 tonnes per hectare in 2022.

Production increased by 10 percent from 2.9 million tonnes in 2021 to 3.1 million tonnes.

Despite a small reduction in sown area, levels for cereal production are the highest since 2014.

Alastair McAlpine, the chief statistician, said a prolonged hot and dry conditions in spring and summer favoured a remarkably early finish and low moisture levels.

Above average yields in 2022 more than compensated for a small decrease in the overall sown area of cereals, he explained.

"This decrease was largely driven by reductions in spring barley and oats," Mr McAlpine said.

The figures show that the sown area of spring barley fell by 5% from 2021, yet high yields resulted in a 17% rise in production.

Oats were the only crop to fall in production. A 20% decrease in the sown area of oats resulted in a 9% decrease in production compared to 2021.

Winter barley, wheat and oilseed rape saw increases in sown area. Mr McAlpine said: "Coupled with the best yields reported in the last 20 years, production for these crops exceeded the ten-year average.

"High yield, combined with a 7% increase in sown area resulted in record production for oilseed rape at 151 thousand tonnes."