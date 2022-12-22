Recruitment process for new CEO of NFU Scotland now underway

The recruitment process to appoint a new chief executive at NFU Scotland is underway, with recruitment specialists Carlyle Associates appointed to help.

It follows the resignation of Scott Walker who had worked for the organisation for 28 years and was its CEO for the past 11 years.

Executive search specialists Carlyle Associates have been formally appointed to search for the next CEO, and that process is now underway.

In the interim, NFU Scotland’s board of directors has announced the union’s director of policy, Jonnie Hall as general manager until a new CEO is appointed.

Announcing the search, NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said the next few years would "undoubtedly continue to bring challenges to our industry".

"Our job is to turn these challenges into opportunities whereby agriculture is properly recognised for all that it delivers," he added.

“Whoever is appointed as our new chief executive will have a fantastic opportunity to play a key role in not only driving that message home but also to work with a great team of people to grow the business of NFU Scotland.”

Mr Kennedy, a Highland tenant farmer, will stand unchallenged for the position of president of NFU Scotland.

Meanwhile, three nominations for the two vice-presidential posts have been received.

They are Andrew Connon, North Quilquox, Ythanbank, Ellon, Aberdeenshire; Alasdair Macnab, Kildun Farm, Dingwall, Ross-shire; Robin Traquair, Wellington Farm, Millerhill, Dalkeith, Midlothian.

A series of regional hustings events will take place in January ahead of the voting process.