Red tractor appoints new crops sector chair

Kit Papworth has been appointed as Red Tractor’s new Combinable Crops and Sugar Beet Sector Chair after Guy Smith stepped down from the role last spring.

Mr Papworth is a Norfolk-based, award-winning farmer growing feed and seed wheat, malting barley, sugar beet, oilseed rape, vining peas and potatoes.

He joins Red Tractor with extensive experience as a leader within British agriculture and the wider industry, having previously held numerous chair and board roles.

Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley said: “Kit has a proven track record for delivering as a farm business and working at a board level.

"He understands the challenges British agriculture is facing and I’m sure that his leadership will be a huge asset in helping Red Tractor continue to protect the integrity of the food chain and farming standards.”

Mr Papworth added: “I’m excited to be appointed as Red Tractor’s new Crops and Sugar Beet Sector Chair at such a challenging time for British agriculture.

"Crop assurance is vital to the entire food chain. I look forward to working with customers to understand their requirements both now and in the future.

"I am keen to discuss the issues around equivalence to imported grains and to explore how inspection can be made less challenging for growers.”

Mr Papworth will formally take up his new position next month.