Red Tractor retains SAI Platform Silver recognition

Red Tractor Combinable Crops and Sugar Beet Scheme has retained its Silver benchmark against SAI Platform's Farm Sustainability Assessment.

Red Tractor said the news demonstrated that its standards "continue to align with consumer demand for sustainability".

SAI Platform numbers some of the world's most recognisable brands among its membership, including Coca-Cola, Mars, Nestlé, Molson Coors and Unilever.

It created the Farm Sustainability Assessment as a common benchmark for sustainable farming practice, enabling multi-national firms to validate sustainability across global supply chains.

Reflecting increasing demand to deliver products in the most sustainable way, SAI Platform recently uplifted its Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA 3.0).

Despite the uplift, Red Tractor’s Combinable Crops and Sugar Beet Scheme's standards have remained compliant with the Silver benchmark.

The confirmation represents unbroken market access for Red Tractor members – particularly those growing sugar beet and malting barley – and continues to negate the requirement for additional non-Red Tractor assessments.

Responding, Red Tractor's chief executive, Jim Moseley said the latest confirmation from SAI Platform was 'brilliant news' for growers.

"[It] builds on last year’s decision by the European Commission to recognise Red Tractor for the Renewable Energy Directive (REDII)," he said.

"Simply by being Red Tractor assured, crops and sugar beet members can access all these markets without any additional assessments.”

Matt Culley, NFU Crops Board Chair, added that it was good news as it "minimises audit burden and helps drives domestic and export demand for British grown crops."

“UK consumers and businesses want to buy food which is sustainable and contributes to the country’s transition to a low carbon economy," Mr Culley said.

"I am glad to see it follow the UK Flour Millers’ recent endorsement of British Red Tractor assured crops and for assured growers to be getting the recognition they deserve.”