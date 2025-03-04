Red Tractor seeks applications for new crops and sugar beet chair

The Red Tractor Board is seeking applications for a new crops chair following the resignation of Kit Papworth, who has been elected chair of NFU Sugar.

Mr Papworth has announced he will be stepping down from his role as Red Tractor Combinable Crops and Sugar Beet Sector Chair.

“It is a heavy heart that I will be stepping down from my role as a Red Tractor sector chair and a director of the company," Mr Papworth said.

"I am a huge supporter of Red Tractor and farm assurance and will continue to champion its vital role in British agriculture at all levels of the industry.

"As a farmer, responsible for several businesses, I am regrettably unable to commit to both roles.

"The new chair will be joining a fantastic team with a real opportunity to create positive change in farm assurance.”

The role of Red Tractor Combinable Crops and Sugar Beet Chair is now being advertised online, together with details of the appointment process.

The appointment of the new chair will be overseen by a subcommittee of the Combinable Crops and Sugar Beet Board and the Red Tractor Board’s Nominations Committee.

Alistair Mackintosh, interim chair of the Red Tractor Board, said it had been 'an absolute pleasure' to have Mr Papworth as chair of the sector board.

"He’s made a huge contribution to the development of Red Tractor’s programme, in particular through his open engagement with all stakeholders especially crops farmers.

"Kit has earnt the full support of the members of the Crops Board who are unanimously disappointed to see him step down.

"We wish Kit all the best in his new role and are grateful to him for his ongoing support for Red Tractor as we recruit a new crops chair.”

Red Tractor Board said Mr Papworth would remain chair for the Combinable Crops & Sugar Beet Sector Board for the immediate future.

It added that a 'clear, transparent' recruitment process for his successor would now commence.