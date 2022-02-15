Refurbished Carmarthen Mart set to reopen in March

Carmarthen Mart will officially reopen next month following a significant refurbishment by Carmarthenshire Council.

Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP, which also runs the successful Newcastle Emlyn livestock market, has confirmed that the popular mart will reopen on 2 March.

Last year, the council announced that the Shropshire-based firm would be the new leaseholder of the site.

Previously operated by BJP Marts, Carmarthen Mart is seen as a traditional and prominent fixture for the local agricultural industry.

It's been confirmed that the first sale day will include a sale of calves and dairy cattle, followed by a sale on Friday 4 March of barren cattle, store cattle and sheep of all classes.

These sales will be repeated weekly and will be augmented by sales of suckled calves and breeding bulls on the first Monday of every month, and an Orange TB restricted sale on the second Monday of every month.

Responding to the news, the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) said it was 'excited' to see the market reopen after being closed for a considerable amount of time.

"Local marts like this one have a crucial role to play in the community, as well as helping us keep our food miles down and saving farmers travelling long distances unnecessarily," said David Waters, FUW county executive officer.

"Additionally, we were pleased to hear that staff from the local community will be trained up and employed with potential further job opportunities.”

FUW Insurance Services Ltd account executive, Gwion James added: “Carmarthen Mart is more than just a livestock market, the excellent facilities support a range of rural businesses.

"FUW Insurance look forward to returning to their mart office to provide a personal service to new and existing clients.”