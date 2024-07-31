Regulator suspends ketosis veterinary medicine Kexxtone

A recall notice has been issued with immediate effect for all in-date batches of Kexxtone 32.4g continuous-release intraruminal devices for cattle.

UK regulator Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) has issued the recall for the product, used to reduce the incidence of ketosis, due to a quality defect.

It said this had resulted in cases where cattle regurgitated the device while it still contained monensin tablets.

This resulted in an increased risk of accidental exposure in non-target species (dogs) and potential lack of efficacy in cattle.

Replacement stock of this product is not available to order at this time, VMD confirmed.

Kexxtone was authorised in 2013 and is intended for the reduction in the incidence of ketosis.

VMD said: "Due to a change in manufacturing process, a quality defect arose that led to an increase in regurgitation of boluses by cattle that still contained monensin tablets.

"This led to concerns over lack of efficacy in cattle and increased risk of accidental exposure to regurgitated Kexxtone devices by non-target species, with a corresponding link to death in dogs."

The medicine is a controlled-release formulation of monensin sodium in tablet form which is enclosed in a polypropylene delivery device.

The device is intended to be retained in the rumen for at least the duration of the approximately 95-day payout period.