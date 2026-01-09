Relief for NI farmers as government funds bluetongue pre-movement tests

The Northern Irish government will cover laboratory costs for bluetongue pre-movement testing, easing financial pressure on farmers moving animals out of the temporary control zone.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed that the support will apply to certain animals leaving the bluetongue virus (BTV) TCZ.

The move follows a December decision allowing animals to leave the zone, with stricter controls remaining in place for some categories.

Those animals may only move under a specific licence and must meet additional safeguards. These include proof of a negative pregnancy test, negative pre-movement testing or evidence of previous Bluetongue vaccination.

Bluetongue is a viral disease spread by biting midges and primarily affects cattle and sheep. While some animals may show mild or no symptoms, others can suffer fever, lameness, swelling and reduced productivity.

For farmers, the impact goes beyond animal health. Movement restrictions linked to control zones can disrupt breeding plans, delay sales and increase costs, particularly where testing and licensing are required.

There are also concerns around trade and market confidence, with farmers in affected areas facing uncertainty over how long controls will remain in place and what additional measures may be introduced.

Private veterinary practitioners will continue to carry out any required sampling. Farmers will pay the vet’s fees for taking and submitting blood samples, but DAERA will meet the cost of laboratory testing for a limited period.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said the measures were designed to allow movement while protecting animal health across Northern Ireland.

“The measures announced last month permitted the movement of animals out of the TCZ with a controlled approach taken for high-risk animals to protect Northern Ireland herds/flocks within the free area safeguarding animal health and welfare,” he said.

He said the approach also “provides a window for livestock keepers to consult with their private veterinary practitioner on vaccination”.

Mr Muir said the decision to fund laboratory costs reflected the financial strain facing farmers affected by the restrictions.

“Conscious of the ongoing financial impact on farmers in the area, I have now issued a ministerial direction requiring my officials to put in place arrangements to meet the laboratory costs for any pre-movement testing of high-risk animals moving out of the zone,” he said.

He stressed the funding was temporary, describing it as “a unique situation based on current circumstances” and “short term in nature to provide targeted sector specific support”.

Farmers who require pre-movement testing must contact their own private vet, who will collect and submit blood samples to the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute. Test results will be shared directly with the farmer.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said the additional controls are expected to remain during the current vector low period.

“It is anticipated that the additional requirements for high-risk animals moving out of the TCZ will be in place during the vector low period with the costs for laboratory testing of pre-movement animals covered until then,” he said.

He warned that the risk profile is likely to change later in the year. “In spring it will be likely that we are approaching the end of the vector low period, increasing the risk of BTV spread beyond the current TCZ,” he said.

Mr Dooher confirmed that laboratory testing costs will be covered until that point or until the Temporary Control Zone is lifted, whichever comes first.