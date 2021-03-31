Renowned children's author releases five farming books

A renowned children's author has written a series of books for young children to improve their understanding of farming and the food they consume.

Milly Cow Gives Milk is the first book in the four-part ‘Follow my Food’ series by author Deborah Chancellor and illustrator Julia Groves.

The book, aimed at pre-school and key stage one children, follows a day in the life of a cow and explains dairy and milk production.

Ms Chancellor has written over 100 books for children and says this latest series is something she is passionate about: “I have always been keen on food and I like to know where it comes from.

"A lot of young children do not know where their food comes from, they might not even realise apples grow on trees."

She added it was important for children to understand the connection between food and the environment, and educating them at a young age was crucial.

“If we can help children see the preciousness of food and understand the process and what’s involved in producing it, they may not waste it," Ms Chancellor said.

The book, which has taken over 18 months to produce, contains a factual section about how milk is nutritious and all the different things it can be made into.

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) has endorsed the work, saying it was keen to help the education of young children.

Managing director Matt Knight said: “Milly Cow Gives Milk is a simple yet informative book and is targeting the right age group.

"If we can connect children with the food they consume at this age then it will help their understanding and appreciation for farming and the environment as they get older.

“Educating primary school children about food is something we had planned to do pre-Covid and is something we aim to pick up when restrictions lift.

"This book is a great starting pointing to help children understand the journey from farm to fork.”

It follows the launch of a new agriculture magazine for kids, which aims to dispel farming myths and engage with children from a non-farming background.

The 'YoungStock' magazine is a 32-page publication which wants to encourage 7 to 11 year olds to get involved with the environment, food production and seasonality.