Researchers to use AI to identify sick livestock

A new research project wants to help farmers save money by using novel artificial intelligence to identify illness in livestock.

Led by AI firm Quant Foundry (QF) and University of Bristol Vet School, the project will use AI methods combined with behavioural analytics to provide insights into animal health.

Researchers want to provide a new cost-effective solution for farmers and vets to identify illnesses, ultimately providing cost savings and a means to reduce the impact of farming on the environment.

Dr Chris Cormack, managing director at the Quant Foundry said: "The study of behavioural analytics in animals will open up a new era in artificial intelligence driven solutions for farmers.

"We have great hopes that not only can we help farmers provide improved care for their livestock but also help reduce their economic costs and their environmental impact.”

Professor Andrew Dowsey, of Bristol Veterinary School added: “This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to translate cutting-edge artificial intelligence approaches to build upon the UK’s high standards in cattle welfare and support farmers in our targets for net-zero emissions.”

Throughout the project the collaborative team will be seeking partners to help them commercialise and build capability as the project matures.

The team says this could range from direct investment or from interested companies looking to complement their existing activities in this upcoming area.

The research and commercial feasibility program will be co-funded by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.