Researchers want to hear from farmers about bluetongue risk

Researchers want to hear from livestock farmers about the risk of bluetongue disease in Britain to help shape how to deal with it.

The UK had been free of the notifiable insect-borne viral disease that affects sheep and cattle until recently, but new cases were recorded in late 2023 and early 2024.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has confirmed that there is a very high probability of a new introduction of the virus as summer gets underway.

Higher temperatures and rainfall create conditions favourable to the biting midges that spread the disease.

This means livestock may be more at risk, with vets and farmers being warned to be extremely vigilant by the UK’s Chief Vet.

Researchers at the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen want to hear from sheep and cattle keepers about this emerging risk.

The aim is to help them assess and inform policy makers in decision making when dealing with the disease, which does not affect humans or food safety.

They have devised a short anonymous survey, with £5 to be donated to a choice of farming charity for each completed survey.