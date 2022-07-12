Retail egg price rises must reach producers, sector warns

Farmers are only receiving a fraction of the recent increases in the price of a dozen free range eggs, leading to warnings that some may quit the industry if the situation does not improve.

The latest data seen by British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) shows shoppers are paying 20p more for a dozen free range eggs, but farmers are only receiving an extra 4p.

Meanwhile, there has been no let-up in the pressure being put on producers as the cost of feed, fuel, and other essential inputs shows no sign of reducing.

BFREPA has repeatedly warned that if egg producers don’t receive at least 40p per dozen more, some will leave the industry or pause production, leading to shortages of British eggs in six-to-nine months.

The body's chief executive Robert Gooch warned that farmers cannot continue producing free range eggs at a loss.

"We welcome the small rise in egg prices in supermarkets but it needs to go further and the money needs to make its way to farmers, not into the pockets of the supermarkets and the egg packers.

“Not one retailer has done what was asked and increased egg prices by 40p. Only then will many producers be able to break even."

He added: “The last thing the British public wants to see is a watering down of its excellent animal welfare and food safety standards – but that is exactly what is coming as a shortage of British eggs on the shelves hurtles towards us.

“Retailers will likely make up the shortfall with imports from countries which don’t adhere to the same high welfare and safety standards we have here in the UK.”

The cost of living crisis rages on and has worsened the situation for farmers who have been hit with soaring feed and fuel costs that show no signs of abating.

The situation for UK producers appears to be unsustainable, with many producers already contacting BFREPA to cancel their membership after deciding to leave the industry.

The industry body has campaigned to prevent farmers from going out of business since following a year of growing costs.

At a crisis summit held at this year’s Pig and Poultry Fair, retailers’ refusal to engage with farmers was highlighted with shadowed cardboard cut-outs standing in place of the supermarkets’ missing representatives.