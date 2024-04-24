Retail expert to help grow British dairy exports to US

Help to grow British dairy exports in the United States has been given a boost with the appointment of a new in-market specialist.

Victor Willis has been appointed as vice president of market development by AHDB and will be the levy board's new dairy products representative in the US.

The US is the UK’s second biggest dairy export market, and analysis has highlighted further opportunities over the next decade with increasing levels of cheese consumption.

Mr Willis has more than 25 years retail and manufacturing experience in the dairy sector.

The role, jointly funded by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), will see him working with dairy exporters to help grow further opportunities in the US.

It comes after the government launched its new Dairy Export Programme in November, committing to providing specialist resource in priority markets for the sector and maximise the opportunities presented.

The dairy industry already exports over £2bn worth of dairy and products such as whey to more than 135 countries.

But Lucy Randolph, AHDB head of international trade development, said the US was a particularly important market for UK dairy exporters.

"We have identified further long-term opportunities to build on the successes our industry has already achieved," she added.

“A key part of driving that growth is the support of having a strong in-market presence and we are delighted that Victor has joined the team to work with UK dairy exporters to help fulfil their full potential in the important US market.

"His wealth of experience in developing market strategy, brand development and product innovation will be invaluable.”

Dr Phil Hadley, AHDB international trade development director, added: “Our dairy levy payers have told us how much they value AHDB’s work to support exports and want to see more of it.

“Victor’s appointment is a further demonstration of our shared commitment to helping ensure our dairy exports thrive on the global stage.”