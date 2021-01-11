Retailer watchdog launches annual survey for suppliers

The UK's new Groceries Code Adjudicator is seeking to gather information on supplier relationships with the largest retailers, particularly if they are being treated 'fairly and lawfully'.

Mark White, who replaced Christine Tacon as the GCA, said he was 'keen' to receive information on how the sector was operating in 'challenging times'.

The survey is an opportunity for farmer suppliers to the largest supermarkets to tell the GCA about any issues they are facing.

For the first time, the survey will also ask them to provide positive feedback to their retailers as well as saying what has not worked so well.

This will be the eighth year the survey has been conducted and, as in previous years, it will be carried out by the independent polling company YouGov.

The survey plays an important role in helping the GCA to achieve progress for suppliers, demonstrating where retailers’ efforts have improved Code compliance and identifying areas for them to make improvements.

Mark White said the survey would ask suppliers if the regulated retailers were treating them 'fairly and lawfully'.

“This survey will be immensely valuable in helping me identify the issues the groceries sector is facing as well as guiding my future work," he said.

"What suppliers can tell me is particularly important as this is my first year as GCA and the sector is still working under the challenges of Covid and Brexit so I am asking them to be as frank as possible. Their answers can help their businesses."

He explained the survey's two innovations for this year: "First, I would like to hear from suppliers who think the retailers are doing a good job so I can highlight success and share good practice.

“Second, after the main survey has closed I will be asking YouGov to carry out some detailed interviews with suppliers on particular issues arising from the findings.

"For example, in the last survey just over a third of respondents still reported Code-related issues even though the results showed progress across many areas. I would like to understand more clearly why this is the case."

Farmers who supply one of the UK's regulated retailers and are interested in taking part in interviews have been told to provide contact details at the end of the survey.

Survey responses and any information gathered from follow-up interviews will be treated with confidence.

The survey closes on 21 February and the GCA will publish the results later in the spring or summer on its website.