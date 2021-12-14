Retailer Woolroom joins British Wool's traceable scheme

Online wool retailer Woolroom has joined a new traceable wool scheme that traces the origin of products from the farm gate to the shop floor.

The retailer, which sells bedding and mattresses, has partnered with British Wool as part of its traceable programme, Wool ID.

The scheme ensures the highest quality wool from around the UK is sourced, which includes stringent sheep welfare checks and fair pay for farmers.

British Wool is based in Bradford and is owned by approximately 35,000 sheep farmers in the UK.

It collects, grades, sells and promotes wool to the international textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.

Chris Tattersall, Woolroom's managing director, said the retailer was "committed to supporting the hard-working British farmer and this partnership allows us to do just that."

"Not only are we connecting consumers with the farmer through our Wool ID branding and innovative QR codes on the finished products, we are also helping to ensure the farmer receives a premium payment for their wool.”

Woolroom has also committed to pay a premium above the British Wool auction price for the wool they procure, which is in turn returned to farmers.

Graham Clark, director of marketing at British Wool, said the partnership was a significant step forward for the co-operative's traceable wool scheme .

"The traceable scheme which we launched at the start of the season has been working very smoothly through our network of depots, this has allowed us to facilitate this new partnership with Woolroom.”

It comes as British Wool recent launched a new consumer facing e-commerce website to help drive demand for wool products.

The website sells an array of wool products including clothing, duvets, pillows, knitting yarn, insulation and even dog beds direct to the consumer.